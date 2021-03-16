A Ma Maniére Celebrates Black Women in Powerful Campaign Video for Its Air Jordan 3 Collaboration

A Ma Maniére is paying homage to the strength and resilience of Black women.

On Tuesday, the James Whitner-owned retailer released a campaign video in support of its upcoming Air Jordan 3 collab. Titled, “Raised by Women,” the three-minute film celebrates women through powerful visuals and narration.

The black and white video follows a variety of Black women as they get ready for work and take care of their children as the narrator praises them for doing everything they can for their families.

Directed and produced by brothers Julien and Justen Turner of Dreadhead Films, “Raised by Women” was created with the goal of paying homage to the “strength, resilience, courage and ambition [Black women] display everyday in cities and communities across the world and country, and the incredibly important role they hold as the foundation in the lives of all Black men.”

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 capsule collection is the retailer’s first with Jordan Brand and it features an array of unisex apparel and footwear that is available in both adult and kids sizing.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

The boutique, owned by Whitner of The Whitaker Group — the 2020 FN Retailer of the Year — revealed images and pricing info today of the upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 sneaker in February. The shoe features a tumbled leather upper, suede details and a quilted interior collar and lining. The look was created, according to A Ma Maniére, to build on its “pursuit and commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces.”

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab will release online on March 30. The footwear is priced at $200 for adults and $90 for kids. Apparel pricing will be revealed prior to launch.