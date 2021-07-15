Summer Soirées: Chrishell Stause & DSW Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in LA + More

July 14, 2021: Chrishell Stause debuted her summertime shoe edit with DSW during a carnival-themed cocktail party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Selling Sunset” star highlighted her favorite footwear styles for the new season.” I feel like we finally get to go out again and dress up. And so, I really wanted to have fun and pick colorful pieces that really reflect the summertime and just, you know, summer fun and color,” Stause told FN. Other guests included Katrina Bowden, Amanda Stanton and Ashley Wahler.



Chrishell Stause attends the celebration of her DSW capsule collection at Sunset Tower Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

July 13, 2021: To celebrate “CrateMaster,” a narrative short film directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, the VP of creative direction at Reebok and the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond and Reebok hosted as pre-screening at Brownsville’s Hilltop Playground in Brooklyn — the set of the film — for an exclusive audience of local residents. The film, according to Reebok, “profiles grassroots inner-city basketball and the community of youth who build the game from the ground up” and is anchored in the brand’s heritage. In addition to the film, the brand confirmed it will further support Brownsville youth and the community cast in the film by donating equipment and supplies to Friends of Hilltop for the Hilltop Playground and recreation center.

A behind-the-scenes still from the “CrateMaster” film. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

July 11, 2021: Sperry dubbed summer ’21 “Boat Shoe Summer” and the brand kicked off the season with a bang at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. Notable attendees included Wolverine Worldwide CEO Brendan Hoffman, Sperry brand ambassadors Andrew Warren, Yolande Macon, Jerome Parkerr and DJ B-Roc of The Knocks.

Sperry hosted its Boat Shoe Summer part at the Surf Lodge in Montauk on July 11, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

July 10, 2021: Christian Louboutin brought together some of the fashion industry’s biggest names to celebrate the opening of the brand’s first pop-up boutique in Southampton. The soirée, which featured a screening of screening of the documentary “In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin,” blended the Hamptons beachy aesthetic with a flirty Parisian vibe in the garden of the historic The Thomas Halsey Homestead — which was transformed into an outdoor theater. To mark the opening, guests, including Olivia Palermo, enjoyed cocktails in the garden before being seated for the premiere of the screening at picnic tables on the Loubi Lawn.

