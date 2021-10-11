Nordstrom Opens Immersive Dr. Martens Pop-Up in Flagship Store With Exclusive Merchandise and Live Music

Nordstrom and Dr. Martens are teaming up with an immersive pop-up partnership at Nordstrom’s NYC flagship store.
The initiative, part of Nordstrom’s revolving Center Stage platform, features an exclusive, limited-release range of merchandise. The in-store experience brings to life a music venue atmosphere, complete with trusses, stage lighting, graffitied furniture and a live musical performance on Oct. 15.
The shop offers a full range of Dr. Martens styles for men, women, and children — as well as 30 unique products, such as the classic Merino and Collier styles. Other exclusive looks are also featured, like amped-up Moreno and Collier boots and three limited-edition styles, including as the reengineered Audrick platform boot.
In addition to the shoppable music venue-inspired pop-up, Nordstrom and Dr. Martens will invite shoppers to experience a live performance with the NYC band Sunflower Bean. The band performs on October 15 at 7 p.m. at Nordstrom NYC’s first floor. If you can’t make it, it will also be livestreamed on @NordstromNYC and @drmartensusa.
“Dr. Martens and Nordstrom have a long history as partners in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and this year our brands have come together to build an even stronger partnership as the momentum in 2021 continues to grow,” said Lisa Kim, VP of Dr. Martens Wholesale, in a statement. “Dr. Martens is proud to launch our Nordstrom Center Stage collaboration, celebrating our strengthened brand presence and creating a special Dr. Martens experience to further our consumer connection in Nordstrom NYC.”
An extended merchandise selection and elements of the pop-up and will be available on Nordstrom’s website as well as seven other Nordstrom locations, including Los Angeles and Murray, Utah.
The pop-up runs through November 7.