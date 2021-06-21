Gabriela Hearst, Black in Fashion Council Honored at 2021 AAFA American Image Awards

Innovators from across the fashion industry were honored today at the 2021 American Image Awards.

Hosted by TV personality Segun Oduolowu, the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s virtual award show recognized several people and companies who have impacted the fashion industry over the past year.

Black in Fashion Council was awarded the Fashion Maverick award, and co-founders Sandrine Charles and Lindsay Peoples Wagner accepted.

“We really just wanted to work hard and make sure that there was measurable and sustainable change in the industry and we’ve had a long road to this, but we’re super grateful and super honored,” Peoples Wagner said.

Peoples Wagner joined forces with Charles to create The Black in Fashion Council in 2020. The group works to represent and secure the advancement of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry.

Elle editor-in-chief and Project Runway judge Nina Garcia introduced Gabriela Hearst, the recipient of the Designer of the Year award.

“I’m grateful to the AAFA for this honor for me and my teams because … it gives us fuel to continue our mission, which now is more focused than ever on the subject of sustainability,” Hearst said.

Hearst founded her eponymous label in Fall ’15, and opened the company’s flagship store in Manhattan in 2018. She was appointed the creative director of Chloe in December 2020.

Other winners included HanesBrands, Walmart, Sustainable Apparel Coalition and ShopShops.

Brandon Maxwell and model Lindsey Coffey also made appearances in the show.

The virtual gala benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation, to raise funds for charity and industry activities through innovative partnerships with brands, retailers, and CFDA designers.