Lil Nas X Trolls ‘Satan Shoes’ Critics With Parody ‘Chick-Fil-A’ Bible Verse Sneakers

Lil Nas X isn’t backing down from critics.

Last week, the rapper received backlash — in what some are calling “satanic panic” — for a pair of custom “Satan Shoes” that he released in collaboration with the company MSCHF.

In response, Lil Nas X — who has publicly come out as gay — tweeted a parody version of his custom sneaker collab that would appease his haters: a “Chick-Fil-A” Nike Air Max 97. The photo shows a shoe in white with a nod to the Bible verse John 3:16 and “My Pleasure,” which is quoted on the sneaker. “We decided to drop these to even the score,” he wrote via Twitter on Sunday. “Damn y’all happy now.”

Chick-Fil-A famously closes its restaurants on Sunday to give employees the day to “rest and worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website. The fast-food chain has also faced criticism for CEO Dan Cathy’s public comments opposing gay marriage, as well as for past charitable donations to organizations that are anti-LGBTQ.

Related Skepta's Butterfly-Inspired Nike Air Max Tailwind 5 Collab Debuts This Week Kylie Jenner Brings the Biker Shorts Trend for a Run in a Matching Sports Bra & the Chunkiest Nikes Miley Cyrus Is Just 'One of the Boyz' in a Muscle Tee, Ripped Jeans & Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

This controversy first sparked on Friday, when Saint, a sneaker and streetwear social media account, Tweeted images of the MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes,” which are seen in the classic Nike Air Max 97 silhouette with black uppers, red detailing and the Bible phrase Luke 10:18 on the side. The account shared that the shoes contain actual human blood and would retail for $1,018. Only 666 pairs would be released.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Today, the rapper confirmed the shoes sold out. “Y’all talked so much [s**t] about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute. lmao y’all going out SAD,” he wrote on Twitter.

they have officially sold out!!!

thank you everybody! 🤍 https://t.co/5Kr1fsOrXS — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Many believed that the shoe was done in collaboration with Nike. However, the Swoosh confirmed to FN on Sunday that it has no part in the launch. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” a Nike spokesperson said.

The shoes follow Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video that debuted on Friday, with visuals containing religious and sexually explicit imagery, which also raised eyebrows. So far, it has more than 32 million YouTube views.

Watch it here.