The Best Fashion Collaborations of 2021

A gilded sculptural heel from the Versace and Fendi collaboration for spring '22 at Milan Fashion Week.

This year, fashion powerhouses teamed up in the most incredible ways. There was the highly-anticipated Fendace collaboration that debuted via a dual runway, closing out Milan Fashion Week. Telfar and Ugg continued their partnership with an all-gender line.

And celebrities couldn’t get enough of these cool collabs.

Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige were big fans of the Gucci x Balenciaga collection, for instance. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Kate Moss wore Fendi x Versace.

Here, FN rounds up the best fashion collaborations of the year.

Fendi x Versace

Dubbed Fendace, the spring ’22 collaboration brought two fashion empires together with two

collections: one “Versace by Fendi” from Fendi’s Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones, and “Fendi by Versace” from Versace creative director Donatella Versace.

Related Hailey Bieber Does Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in Crop Top, Bomber Jacket and Loafers Retail Intel: Sneaker and Streetwear Boutique Portal Debuts at Mohegan Sun + More Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Gucci x Balenciaga

To celebrate Gucci’s 100th anniversary, creative director Alessandro Michele created a series of looks by swiping — with permission from creative director Demna Gvasalia — key design details and motifs from Balenciaga.

Ugg x Telfar

For spring ’21, Ugg and Telfar launched their all-gender line, which saw printed heather gray sweatpants — inspired by Telfar’s own collection — reimagined into the Ugg Classic Boot in two styles.

UGG x TELFAR Fleece Tall CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Gabriela Hearst x Clergerie

Gabriela Hearst’s spring ’22 line was filled with sustainable materials, including fringe-covered

totes, cork sandals and raffia platforms made in collaboration with French brand Clergerie.

Reebok x Maison Margiela

Reebok and Maison Margiela continued their partnership into 2022 with new-look takes on the heritage athletic brand’s icons. Most notably, the high-fashion label reworked the Classic Leather, which arrived in February, and the Club C in March. Also, three colorways of their collaborative Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford arrived in April.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann

Sacai x Nike

Frequent Nike collaborator Sacai delivered hit after hit with the Swoosh in 2021, including multiple new-look Blazer Low and VaporWaffle silhouettes. Also, Sacai and Nike teamed up with other labels on those same styles for three-way collabs, including Clot and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Marc Jacobs x Nodaleto

Heaven by Marc Jacobs united with Italian shoe brand Nodaleto in September on a subversive footwear collection inspired by both brands’ love of pop culture and the ’90s. The line includes black, blue and purple thong and cross-strap sandals with thick platforms.

Nodaleto X Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ campaign. CREDIT: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Nodaleto

Tommy Hilfiger x Romeo Hunte

To further Tommy Hilfiger’s mission of advancing representation in fashion, the brand teamed up with Romeo Hunte for a capsule collection in the fall. As part of the campaign, six one-off upcycled Tommy X Romeo polos were auctioned off, with proceeds donated to the Fashion Minority Alliance non-profit.

Larroudé x Oscar de la Renta

For their first collaboration, Larroudé teamed up with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at Oscar del la Rentao to create exclusive shoes for their spring ’22 presentation, which included colorful, printed platform sandals.