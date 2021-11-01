Zoe Kravitz Keeps Cool in a Hoodie, Lounge Pants & a Zippered Twist on Fall’s Favorite Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zoe Kravitz found a way to still incorporate one of fall’s biggest footwear trends into her off-duty style.

Grabbing coffee with friends on Sunday, the “High Fidelity” actress stepped out in casual fashion layering a navy hoodie over brown lounge pants. Her look also included platform black boots set atop a lugged outsole with a zippered silhouette to tout.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You can find similar shoes on everyone from Hailey Baldwin and Tracee Ellis Ross to Ciara and Kate Beckinsale this fall.

Zoe Kravitz makes a coffee run in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31. CREDIT: Eldi/Splash News

When it comes to Zoe Kravitz’s own style, her ensemble today offers up a more subdued take on the actress’ typical standout style. On any given day, you can find the “Big Little Lies” star in pieces from top brands across all industries — think everything from New Balance to Gucci and Fendi. As an official Saint Laurent ambassador as well, Kravitz also oftentimes reps styles from the French label as well as appears in advertisements and campaigns for the brand; she even wore a mesh dress from YSL for this year’s Met Gala.

