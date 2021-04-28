Zoe Kravitz Goes Edgy in a Plunging Tank Top, Flowing Shorts & Cap-Toe Heels for Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz brought her signature edge for Saint Laurent‘s fall ’21 collection.

The “High Fidelity” actress and brand ambassador modeled pieces from the French brand’s newest collection on Instagram today, posing outdoors in a twist on a tuxedo-inspired look. The outfit included a plunging black vest-style tank top, contrasting white shorts and textured tights.

The bold moment also included a sleek footwear choice: silver-capped pumps. Made with a sharply pointed toe, the ankle-wrap silhouette also highlighted glittering straps across the heel.

Anthony Vaccarello and the Saint Laurent teamed debuted their upcoming collection today in stylish fashion. The video, as seen on social media, highlighted the capsule titled “Where the Silver wind blows.”

As for footwear, the metallic cap-toe heels were the main feature of the collection along with sleek knee-high leather boots and slingback pumps.

Tapping another brand ambassador, former Blackpink member Rosé also modeled new pieces for Saint Laurent on her Instagram page. The outfit included a metallic mini skirt and printed sweater with her own pointed heels.

As for Zoe Kravitz herself, while her ensemble today was for YSL, it doesn’t stray far from the actress’ typical standout style. On any given day, you can find the “Big Little Lies” star in pieces from top brands across all industries — think everything from New Balance to Gucci and Fendi. As a Saint Laurent ambassador, Kravitz oftentimes reps styles from the French label as well as appears in advertisements and campaigns for the brand.

