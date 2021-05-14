Zendaya Gets Wild in a Leopard Overshirt, Daring Mini Skirt & Kitten Heels for Valentino

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Zendaya showed off her wild side for her latest Maison Valentino campaign.

In a photoshoot described as “intimate” and “provocative,” the house ambassador appeared on the Italian luxury brand’s Instagram yesterday in bold fashion. Her ensemble layered a wild leopard print oversight on top of a classic black bandeau with a daringly short mini skirt to match.

The look then continued with silky semi-sheer tights and cutout patent pumps with a shortened heel; similar pairs retail for $890 at Farfetch.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards to elevated shoes.

Zendaya herself modeled another mini heel for Valentino back in March. Shortly after modeling the brand during the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, the brand unveiled Zendaya as one of its #ValentinoDiVas.

The “Euphoria” actress, who joined the brand as an ambassador in December 2020, appeared on its Instagram modeling a twist on the monochrome trend for the Italian fashion house. Donning an all-pink look during the photoshoot, the outfit matched a pink boyfriend-style, button-down shirt dress to a coordinating top-handle bag from the brand and slingback kitten heels to match.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the former Disney Channel star oftentimes leans towards styles from Valentino, of course, along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

Try out kitten heels for yourself in these stylish slingbacks inspired by Zendaya.

