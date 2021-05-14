×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zendaya Gets Wild in a Leopard Overshirt, Daring Mini Skirt & Kitten Heels for Valentino

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
zendaya-skirt-bandeau-valentino
October 2011
November 2012
March 2013
November 2013
View Gallery 59 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Zendaya showed off her wild side for her latest Maison Valentino campaign.

In a photoshoot described as “intimate” and “provocative,” the house ambassador appeared on the Italian luxury brand’s Instagram yesterday in bold fashion. Her ensemble layered a wild leopard print oversight on top of a classic black bandeau with a daringly short mini skirt to match.

The look then continued with silky semi-sheer tights and cutout patent pumps with a shortened heel; similar pairs retail for $890 at Farfetch.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards to elevated shoes.

Related

Kim Kardashian Masters the Corset Trend in a Strapless Leather Top, Suede Pants & Teetering Stilettos

The Best Reebok Sneakers Under $90 

Sofia Vergara Gives Her Twist on the Cardigan Trend in a $17 Sleeveless Bodysuit & $25 Walmart Jeans

Zendaya herself modeled another mini heel for Valentino back in March. Shortly after modeling the brand during the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, the brand unveiled Zendaya as one of its #ValentinoDiVas.

The “Euphoria” actress, who joined the brand as an ambassador in December 2020, appeared on its Instagram modeling a twist on the monochrome trend for the Italian fashion house. Donning an all-pink look during the photoshoot, the outfit matched a pink boyfriend-style, button-down shirt dress to a coordinating top-handle bag from the brand and slingback kitten heels to match.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the former Disney Channel star oftentimes leans towards styles from Valentino, of course, along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

Try out kitten heels for yourself in these stylish slingbacks inspired by Zendaya.

michael kors, slingback, heels, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Michael Michael Kors Slingback Heels, $128 (was $142).

black heels, slingback, other stories
CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

Buy Now: & Other Stories Leather Slingbacks, $129.

black heels, slingback, walking cradles
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Walking Cradles Henrietta Heels, $95.

Click through the gallery for more of Zendaya’s standout style over the years.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad