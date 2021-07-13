Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny in the Brightest Jacket & Shorts With Glowing Heels for ‘Space Jam’ Premiere

Zendaya brought her character to life last night at the red carpet premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Making an appearance at the event in Los Angeles, the actress channeled the character she plays in the new film, Lola Bunny, with her choice of hair and attire. The look kicked off with a high ponytail that paid homage to the animated bunny’s signature swooping bangs.

As for attire, the “Shake It Up” alumna herself tapped her beloved stylist Law Roach in putting together a bright Moschino resort ’22 ensemble; the outfit highlighted a mix of hard-to-miss shades in a coordinating jacket and shorts set.

Zendaya at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” film premiere held at Regal LA Live & 4DX on July 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Zendaya at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” film premiere held at Regal LA Live & 4DX on July 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer view of Zendaya’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To balance out the colorful tones of her outfit, Zendaya broke out a pair of bunny-white heels courtesy of Christina Louboutin. The red-bottomed heels featured a classic pointed-toe silhouette set with a rounded vamp and stiletto heel; similar designs from the French label retail for upwards of $775 at MyTheresa.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the former Disney Channel star oftentimes leans towards styles from Maison Valentino — as she is a house ambassador — along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

