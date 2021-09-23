Zendaya Is Edgier Than Ever in a Lace-Up Leather Corset & Red-Bottom Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya showed off an edgier side to her style in a custom designer look.

The “Greatest Showman” actress tapped Balmain for a bespoke style moment this week. As shared by stylist Law Roach on Instagram, Zendaya’s look featured black loose pants and a patent leather corset complete with a lace-up, zip-front collared silhouette. Balmain shared a closer look at the piece as well, explaining that the design was “inspired by the #BALMAINFW21 universe and styled by @luxurylaw. In line with the house’s couture tradition, the custom piece was crafted from a cast model of the star’s bust.”

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

To give her own outfit a monochrome appeal, the “Shake It Up” alumna tapped Christian Louboutin in the brand’s signature stiletto heels. The So Kate pointed-toe pumps included a 5-inch heel, pointed-toe front and rounded vamp; similar colorways retail for $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the “Euphoria” star oftentimes leans towards styles from Maison Valentino — as she is a house ambassador — along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.







