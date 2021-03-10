Zendaya Pops for Spring in a Pink ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt & The Only Heels We’ll Be Wearing This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shortly after modeling the brand during the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, Maison Valentino unveiled Zendaya as one of its #ValentinoDiVas.

The “Euphoria” actress, who joined the brand as an ambassador in December 2020, appeared on its Instagram on Tuesday modeling a twist on the monochrome trend for the Italian fashion house. Donning an all-pink look during the photo shoot, the outfit matched a pink boyfriend-style, button-down shirt dress to a coordinating top-handle bag from the brand and slingback kitten heels to match.

Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere this spring as celebrities and footwear fans alike make a slow return to lifted footwear. Following a revitalization of flats and comfortable footwear in 2020, stilettos and heightened lifts are still a ways off but kitten heel silhouettes still allow for a starting transition towards to elevated shoes.

Color-coordinated attire has also quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

In another look for the brand, Zendaya herself opted for a more casual twist on spring trends in relaxed straight-leg jeans and a billowing brown blouse. The look came teamed with pointed-toe flats adorned with Valentino’s signature Rockstud detailing and a securing ankle strap, giving a twist on the aforementioned appreciation for flat footwear for spring.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the former Disney Channel star oftentimes leans towards styles from Valentino, of course, along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

Prep for spring in these slingback kitten heels inspired by Zendaya’s Valentino moment.

