Zendaya Takes Fall’s Riskiest Trend to New Heights for ‘Dune’ After-Party

Zendaya brought a glamorous edge to the “Dune” after-party in London last night.

Stepping out after its red carpet premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s leading lady took England by storm in another bold gown. The custom number comes courtesy of designer Nensi Dojaka, complete with a halter neckline, silky brown skirt and a unique heart cutout across the torso.

Layered over a paneled bralette as well, the design taps into one of 2021’s boldest trends. Cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes.From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for fall.

Zendaya steps out for the ‘Dune’ after-party following its premiere in London, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

To complement her own peek-a-boo look, Zendaya coordinated her footwear to her gown in heels from Christian Louboutin. One of her go-to brands, the French pumps offered a classic appeal with a pointed toe and over 4-inch stiletto heel; similar silhouettes from the brand retail for upwards of $745.

Zendaya steps out for the ‘Dune’ after-party following its premiere in London, Oct. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Zendaya’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier in the evening, the “Shake It Up” alumna walked the red carpet for her new film.

The actress opted for an asymmetrical white gown à la Rick Owens featuring a single-sleeve silhouette and glittering sequins across the entire dress. Her jewelry came courtesy of Bulgari, of course, as her gown hid her choice of lifted heels.

Zendaya at the London premiere of “Dune.” CREDIT: Splash

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the “Greatest Showman” actress oftentimes leans towards styles from Maison Valentino — as she is a house ambassador — along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

