Zendaya Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Tiger Stripe Coat, Biker Shorts & Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Zendaya has the eye of the tiger this week for Maison Valentino.

Stylist Law Roach gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the actress‘ latest photoshoot with the Italian luxury house on Instagram last night. For the shoot, Zendaya modeled head-to-toe Valentino kicking off with a statement tiger-stripe coat formed from a black and white fabric; the outerwear came layered over a black bralette and coordinating biker shorts.

When it came to footwear, the “Euphoria” star modeled branded leather combat boots, tapping into one of fall’s biggest trends.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

Just last month, Zendaya gave her take on another major seasonal trend: corsets.

The “Greatest Showman” actress tapped Balmain for a bespoke style moment this week. As shared by stylist Law Roach on Instagram, Zendaya’s look featured black loose pants and a patent leather corset complete with a lace-up, zip-front collared silhouette.

Balmain shared a closer look at the piece as well, explaining that the design was “inspired by the #BALMAINFW21 universe and styled by @luxurylaw. In line with the house’s couture tradition, the custom piece was crafted from a cast model of the star’s bust.”

To give her own outfit a monochrome appeal, the “Shake It Up” alumna tapped Christian Louboutin in the brand’s signature stiletto heels. The So Kate pointed-toe pumps included a 5-inch heel, pointed-toe front and rounded vamp; similar colorways retail for $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When it comes to the world of fashion, Zendaya is a major name to lock down for a brand. With help from her longtime stylist Law Roach, the “Greatest Showman” actress oftentimes leans towards styles from Maison Valentino — as she is a house ambassador — along with Area, Versace, Armani and more top labels. For footwear, it can range from Nike and Vans sneakers to Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo stilettos.

She previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger for her own collection of see-now-buy-now pieces and also served as an ambassador for Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

Try out combat boots for yourself in these lifted pairs inspired by Zendaya.

