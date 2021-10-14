Winnie Harlow Edges Up in a Leather Minidress, Crystal Tights & Stunning Platforms

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs at “The Harder They Fall” premiere last night.

Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model opted for a head-to-toe Versace moment in all-black attire. Her look kicked off with a blazer-style minidress constructed from sleek leather and layered over crystal-embellished sheer tights.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Harlow’s case, a dress too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Winnie Harlow at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The real kicker of the star’s ensemble came with her choice of footwear. Once more tapping Versace, Harlow donned towering platform heels — measuring close to 6 inches in height — that featured a square toe and black satin uppers. The stunning design also included a chunky base and a strap across the ankle with crystal embellishments. Titled the Medusa Aevitas silhouette, the Italian shoes retail for $1,295 at Farfetch.

Winnie Harlow at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

As for Harlow herself, the sleek heels join a slew of top styles residing in her footwear closet. The 27-year-old previously modeled shoes from Ugg, Christian Louboutin, Bape and Fendi. She also dipped her toes into design herself with a series of collaborations with Steve Madden as well as a recent partnership with Puma.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June through a post on Instagram, writing that she chose “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The supermodel also said that her first act with Puma would be to donate products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

