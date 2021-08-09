Vanessa Hudgens Is So Summery in a Lace-Trim Sundress & Classic Thong Sandals

Vanessa Hudgens mastered summer style with ease this week as she continued her explorations across Italy.

Stopping by a local vineyard with friends and family, the “High School Musical” actress kept cool in a lightweight linen sundress; the blush pink design featured a cap sleeve fit with a cinched waist and a white lace trim.

On her feet, Hudgens rounded out her look with classic flip-flops; the nude sandals included a thong-toe fit with a curved toe and a flat base for effortless cool and comfortable style.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Hudgens herself is a huge fan of the trend and wore a similar pair of flat sandals earlier this week while in Italy. She matched the brown pair to a bold peek-a-boo cutout dress complete with a plunging neckline and bold coloring.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Incorporate the thong-toe sandal trend into your everyday style with these pairs inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

