Vanessa Hudgens Is a Witchin’ Cheerleader in a Pleated Skirt & Chuck Taylors for Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens is kicking off her Halloween festivities early alongside her best friend, GG Magree.

On Thursday night, the “Beastly” actress broke out a cheerleader costume. Unlike your typical pompom look, though, Hudgens’ set took a wicked twist with witch-inspired detailing and decorations atop a black and white uniform. To add to the look, she also included over-the-knee black socks and classic high-top sneakers from Converse.

The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches. Though it has been around for decades, the style still remains a modern-day favorite of stars like Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner and even Vice President Kamala Harris. Similar colorways to the Hudgens’ own pick retail for $60 at Converse.com.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “High School Musical” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Hudgens’ go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.