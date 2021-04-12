Vanessa Hudgens Gets All Dolled Up in a Feather Coated Dress & Knee-High Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the monochrome trend a glam upgrade this week with a little help from her stylist, Jason Bolden.

The “High School Musical” alumna got all dressed up on Monday afternoon in all-black attire. The look featured a high-low, feather-coated design from Cult Gaia; titled the Emi silhouette, the design is cut from crepe satin and retails for $1,998 on the brand’s website.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

To continue the sleek design, Hudgens tapped Paris Texas for an on-trend set of boots. Hitting at knee-high, the pointed-toe silhouette featured croc-embossed uppers formed with patent leather and a 4-inch heel. The unmissable boots from the 2019 FNAA recipient of the Emerging Talent Award retailed originally for $825 but now sell for $495 at Shopbop.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Paris Texas Moc Croco Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Princess Switch” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

