Vanessa Hudgens Gives Her Take on the Cow Print Trend in a Risk-Taking Top & Platform Boots

One thing is for sure when it comes to fall fashion: cow print is back.

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celeb to incorporate the bold pattern into her attire this month, posing for an impromptu photo on her Instagram last night. Doing her best to “act natural,” the actress matched a risky brown crop top to high-rise trousers coated in a cow print finish.

The brown color scheme of Hudgens’ look continued into her choice of footwear, too, with a platform leather boot with a tall block heel.

In addition to the “High School Musical” star, Beyoncé herself is leading the pack for the star-studded cow print trend. The musician’s latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection pulls inspiration from the Black cowboy experience with a mix of Western trends and patterns, According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, two days after the collection’s teaser launched, searches including the key terms “cow print” and “rodeo” jumped collectively 64%.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Hudgens’ go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

