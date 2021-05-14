Vanessa Hudgens Gets Edgy in a Chain-Linked Fringe Top, Surprisingly Comfy Pants & the Chunkiest Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Vanessa Hudgens’ edgy style is a gift that keeps on giving.
The “High School Musical” alumna celebrated a friend’s birthday in her signature boho-chic fashion this week, opting for a twist on the monochrome trend for the occasion. The outfit kicked off with an unmissable black crop top complete with chain-linked panels and fringed accents, balanced well with classic sweats.
To continue the grungy-chic appeal of her ensemble, Hudgens then laced up the chunkiest twist on classic combat boots in a platform leather silhouette.
Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.
Similar pairs to Hudgens’ pick retail on sale for $126 at Nordstrom.
As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.
When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.
Try out the combat boot trend for yourself in these lifted pairs.
Buy Now: Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Boots, $126 (was $210).
Buy Now: Sam Edelman Gilligan Boots, $113 (was $150).
Buy Now: Dirty Laundry Mazzy Boots, $70.
Click through the gallery to find more of Vanessa Hudgens’ boho-chic style throughout the years.