Vanessa Hudgens Gets Edgy in a Chain-Linked Fringe Top, Surprisingly Comfy Pants & the Chunkiest Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens’ edgy style is a gift that keeps on giving.

The “High School Musical” alumna celebrated a friend’s birthday in her signature boho-chic fashion this week, opting for a twist on the monochrome trend for the occasion. The outfit kicked off with an unmissable black crop top complete with chain-linked panels and fringed accents, balanced well with classic sweats.

To continue the grungy-chic appeal of her ensemble, Hudgens then laced up the chunkiest twist on classic combat boots in a platform leather silhouette.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

Related Nicki Minaj's Plunging Jumpsuit, Logo-Coated Bralette & Neon Heels Master Monochrome Styling Lindsey Vonn Is the Ultimate Biker Chick in a Leather Jacket, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Leather Booties Ground Up & Disney Celebrate Fashion's Favorite Villain With Cruella de Vil-Inspired Shoes

Similar pairs to Hudgens’ pick retail on sale for $126 at Nordstrom.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Try out the combat boot trend for yourself in these lifted pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Boots, $126 (was $210).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Gilligan Boots, $113 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Dirty Laundry Mazzy Boots, $70.

Click through the gallery to find more of Vanessa Hudgens’ boho-chic style throughout the years.