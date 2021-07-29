Vanessa Hudgens Gets Beachy in a Printed Bikini, Flowing Coverup & Buzzy Anklet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens’ beach style is the gift that keeps on giving.

The “High School Musical” alumna continued her travels with a stop at Forte Village Resort in Sardegna, Italy. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to show off her beach attire, matching a printed bustier-style bikini with a soft blue coverup and a floral headscarf. The finishing touch for the look came in the form of a beaded anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Saweetie, Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland.

Hudgens herself is a major fan of a good anklet and bikini moment, debuting a few different takes on the outfit combination across social media over the years.

Related Ciara Brings Back the Tie-Dye Trend in a Marbled Bathing Suit & Hot Pink Pants Lady Gaga Turns Heads in 9-Inch Heels, Dramatic Bodysuit & Glittering Tights Tracee Ellis Ross Makes the Doctor's Office Her Runway in Paper Gown and 'Ugly' Sandals

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Recreate Vanessa Hudgens’ bold take on summer fashion in these pieces inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Kelistom Chain Anklet, $5.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Fashion 21 Stone Anklet, $21.

Flip through the gallery for more of Vanessa Hudgens’ glam style over the years.