Vanessa Hudgens Takes Her Hike to New Heights in a Ruby Red Bikini & Lug-Sole Boots

Vanessa Hudgens always hair a flair for the bold.

The “High School Musical” alumna took her statement style to new heights this week as she went on an “adventure time” out West. For her outdoor excursion, the actress went for an unconventional hiking ensemble that included a burgundy red bikini matched to a protective sun hat. The outfit also highlighted Hudgens’ signature gold jewelry and a backpack for storing water and more.

When it came down to footwear, though, the actress made the smart move to include traditional hiking boots to both support and protect her feet on the rocky terrain.

The outing yesterday wasn’t Hudgens’ first time wearing a bikini in an unexpected setting, either. Back in February,

The “Beastly” star, who was filming her next project in Scotland, explored the fresh layer of snow in a bold outfit combination. As seen on Instagram, the look matched a cutout black bathing with a full-length black puffer coat and neon snow boots.

Related Kendall Jenner Looks Right Off the Set of 'Friends' in a Tuxedo Vest, Menswear Pants & Puffy 'Ugly' Sandals Lindsey Vonn Goes Military Chic in Off-White's Camo Sweater, Parachute Pants & Stiletto Boots Cara Delevingne Co-Designs Puma's 2021 Pride Collection That Inspires You to Believe in Yourself

“I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow,” wrote Hudgens in her caption.

The actress’ footwear of choice came courtesy of Moon Boot, protecting her feet and lower extremities at least from the cold. The neon yellow pair includes a plush upper design, coated in a waterproof shell with a cushioned interior and lace-up closure. Finished off with a durable outsole, the Logo-Tape boots retail for $125 at Farfetch.com.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Princess Switch” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Click through the gallery for more of Vanessa Hudgens’ street style over the years.