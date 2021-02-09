×
Vanessa Hudgens Dares to Wear a Bathing Suit in the Snow With a Puffer Coat & Neon Snow Boots

By Claudia Miller
Vanessa Hudgens dared to make an unconventional styling move today in a look that you won’t see during most snow days.

The “High School Musical” alumna, who is currently filming her next project in Scotland, explored the fresh layer of snow in a bold outfit combination. As seen on Instagram this afternoon, the look matched a cutout black bathing with a full-length black puffer coat and neon snow boots.

“I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow,” wrote Hudgens in her caption.

The “Beastly” actress’ footwear of choice came courtesy of Moon Boot, protecting her feet and lower extremities at least from the cold. The neon yellow pair includes a plush upper design, coated in a waterproof shell with a cushioned interior and lace-up closure. Finished off with a durable outsole, the Logo-Tape boots retail for $125 at Farfetch.com.

Moon Boot Logo-Tape yellow snow boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Hudgens’ style inspiration came from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders’ own daring post last week on Instagram. While visiting Aspen, Colo., the star hit the slopes in nothing but a black bikini, Moschino puffer jacket and ski boots.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Princess Switch” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the star in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

