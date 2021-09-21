Tyra Banks Is the Real Disco Ball in a Mirrored Gown & Classic Pumps on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tyra Banks decided to be her own disco ball on the kickoff episode of this season’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The series’ host took to the stage last night in unmissable attire, modeling a mosaic-style mirrored gown; the design came complete with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders and a dramatic high-leg slit. The look also included nude fishnet tights for an edgy appeal as well a dangling drop earrings.

Tyra Banks takes the stage as host for the newest season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

When it came down to footwear, the supermodel decided to keep the focus on her dress in a subtle choice of heels. The classic pointed-toe pumps matched the shade of Banks’ tight in a patent camel colorway, elongating her frame with an approximate 4-inch stiletto heel.

Banks was first named as the series’ host for its 29th season in July 2020, replacing former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the show’s first Black female host. After the news was announced last year, Banks took to Twitter to share her appreciation, writing: “So excited to be hosting and producing the new @DancingABC. There’s so much legacy. Can’t wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE.”

Tyra Banks takes the stage as host for the newest season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

A closer view of Tyra Banks’ heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

As for Banks’ personal style, her bold gown on set falls in line with her typical bold taste. From her modeling career in the 1990s to her style on and off the red carpet, the television personality prefers styles from brands like Marc Bouwer, Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent and more.

She also signed on as an ambassador for Nine West in 2019, adding to her lineup of campaigns alongside Yves Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabanna amongst other major names.

Go classic like Tyra Banks in these sleek heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pumps, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $140.

Click through the gallery to find more dancing shoes from “Dancing With the Stars.”