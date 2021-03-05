Tracee Ellis Ross Pulls Off This Daring Spring Styling Trend With Ease in $430 ‘Ugly’ Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross helped promote Loewe’s fall ’21 collection today with a mix of spring trends.

The “Black-ish” star appeared on the J.W. Anderson-led brand’s Instagram account today as she showed off her new green bag from the label. As she checked out a new version of the newspaper, the actress matched the tote bag to a cozy white sweater styled with a bold twist.

The effortless “pantless” trend has returned to the celebrity style scene amidst growing desires for comfy-chic apparel and athletic-inspired silhouettes during the current climate. Takes on the styling hack include everything from oversize hoodies to flannel shirt-turned-dresses and comfy sweaters like Ellis Ross’ pick. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more have frequented the combination with more on the horizon as spring starts to settle.

As for footwear, Ellis Ross tapped another major trend for this upcoming season: “ugly” sandals. The new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Chris Pine and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

The “High Note” star’s own pair featured all-white uppers with adjustable buckles and a contoured footbed, bearing resemblance to Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Premium sandals that retail for $430 online at Matches Fashion.

Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Leather sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Ellis Ross previously wore the sandals in January as she gave an elevated take on at-home styling in an oversize brown suit ensemble.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her “Black-Ish” series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Tackle the “ugly” sandal trend for spring in these white pairs inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Vince Glyn Sandals, $275.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

Buy Now: Freedom Moses White Slides, $40.

