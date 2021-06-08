Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in the Brightest Yellow Sports Bra, Tie-Waist Leggings & Chunky Kicks

Tracee Ellis Ross is back at the gym and hitting the ground running.

The “High Note” actress returned to the Tracy Anderson Method studio in Los Angeles on Monday, showing off her workout on Instagram. For the day of fitness, Ellis Ross glowed in a neon yellow sports bra with matching tie-waist leggings.

On her feet, the “Black-ish” actress laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One for the workout. Similar designs from the brand feature a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and retail for $160 at Zappos.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Hoka One One Mach 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” star used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her television series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Bottega Veneta and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

