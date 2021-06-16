Tracee Ellis Ross’ Sweater Vest, Cutout Skirt & Bubblegum Pumps Are a Lesson In Mixed Materials

Tracee Ellis Ross knows that when it comes to style, going bigger is always better.

The “High Note” actress showed off her latest ensemble on Instagram last night, serving up unexpected glamour from the comfort of her own home. The outfit offered up a lesson in balance different prints, fabrics and colors as it kicked off with a sequin-coated sweater vest. Both Ellis Ross’ sleeveless turtleneck top and contrasting cutout yellow skirt come from Valentino’s spring ’21 couture collection that debuted during Milan Fashion Week.

The final contrasting touch to the eclectically chic look tapped one of the actress’ favorite shoe brands, Christian Louboutin. The pointed-toe pumps came set atop 5-inch stiletto heels with a sleek pink leather upper. Bearing resemblance to the French brand’s So Kate silhouette, similar styles retail for $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ellis Ross is no stranger to sporting fun colors and mixing materials. Last month, the “Black-Ish” actress showed off her outfit for a day of press and interviews as styled by Karla Welch. The full Bottega Veneta ensemble mastered the monochrome with ease as Ellis Ross tucked a ribbed knit cardigan into coordinating teal high-rise trousers.

On her feet, the media personality broke out a set of celebrity-favorited sandals from none other than Bottega Veneta. The green square-toe style came with smooth leather straps and a 3.5-inch curved heel, finished off with a rubber-injected leather sole for added comfortability and cushioning. Similar colorways of the Stretch sandals can be found for $790 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” actress used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her “Black-Ish” series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

