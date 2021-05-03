Tracee Ellis Ross Tackles Spring’s Most Daring Trend in This Cult-Favorite Cutout Dress on Vacation

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her twist on spring’s boldest trend during her tropical vacation this weekend.

The “Black-ish” actress strutted her stuff by the shore on Sunday, modeling a celebrity-favorited design. Coming courtesy of Cult Gaia, the midi Serita dress from the brand quickly became a must-have silhouette this season with its knotted cutout front and halter neckline; you can find the $460 design on the likes of major stars including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more in the past few weeks alone.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses, in general, are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring numbers on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner.

In another vacation-ready look, Ellis Ross herself took advantage of the warm weather with a dip in the pool on Sunday as well. The 48-year-old actress wowed from the water in a strappy black bikini, earning comments of approval from the likes of Naomi Campbell and stylist Karla Welch.

Throughout Ellis Ross’s time in quarantine, the “High Note” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her “Black-Ish” series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

