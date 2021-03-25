Tracee Ellis Ross Packs a Punch in Green Leather Cargo Pants & Neon Puddle Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her spin on one of this year’s biggest trends with a touch of her signature flair.

The “Black-ish” actress stopped by Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Los Angeles this week for the kickoff of artist Amy Sherald’s first West Coast solo exhibition, “The Great American Fact.” Ellis Ross went bold in an olive green leather ensemble complete with trending cargo pants and a matching shirt.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this spring, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Ellis Ross’ case, a whole set, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

The stylish pieces didn’t stop at her apparel, either. Ellis Ross topped off her ensemble with a hit new silhouette from Bottega Veneta, a design she deemed her “new favorite pandemic shoes.”

The brand’s Puddle serves as a rain boot-inspired pair with smooth rubber uppers and a cutoff ankle shaft. Set atop a chunky curved outsole, the wellie boot is made from 100% biodegradable polymer and is also a genderless design, wearable by all. You can shop the Puddle boots in a mix of colorways for $650 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Bottega Veneta Puddle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Ellis Ross previously wore a peachy orange iteration of the shoes on set in December. Stepping out of her trailer, the actress modeled a white zip-front boilersuit, recognizable from its jumpsuit-like design with a loose-fitting, one-piece construction; she then tucked the glowing design under a standout coat from Coach.

The outerwear comes from the brand’s recent collaboration inspired by the work of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, featuring his designs across the surface of the coat. While the tan piece is currently sold out, it once retailed for $2,200 at Coach.com.

hroughout her time in quarantine, the “High Note” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her “Black-Ish” series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

