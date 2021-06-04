×
Tiffany Trump Wears Silk Dress & Studded Heels for Charity Event With Fiancé Michael Boulos

By Claudia Miller
tiffany-trump-silk-dress-heels
Tiffany Trump attended an Haute Living charity event this morning with fiancé Michael Boulos in Miami.

The former first daughter attended the formal event today in a silky formal blue dress complete with a floral embossed print; the design also featured a long-sleeve fit and a cinched waistline as well as a draped leg slit.

Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos attend an Haute Living charity Event, Miami, June 4.
CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News
Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos attend an Haute Living charity Event, Miami, June 4.
CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News
Trump contrasted the printed design with studded stiletto sandals. The law school graduate appeared to tap Valentino for footwear, choosing what resembles the Italian brand’s Rockstud heels.

The Rockstud design is a signature element for Valentino made from spiked pyramid studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps. Tiffany’s choice of footwear is a white cage design set atop a 3.5-inch heel with a rounded toe to finish, bearing resemblance to the Rockstud Cage silhouette. Though the white colorway has since sold out, the sandals once retailed for $1,000; fans of the style can find a white shade with a shorter block heel selling for $1,050 at Ssense.

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.

The hearings this year were part of the second impeachment trials held against President Trump — the first took place from December 2019 to February 2020. The initial case ended in a Senate acquittal on both impeachment articles.

