Tiffany Trump Wears Silk Dress & Studded Heels for Charity Event With Fiancé Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump attended an Haute Living charity event this morning with fiancé Michael Boulos in Miami.

The former first daughter attended the formal event today in a silky formal blue dress complete with a floral embossed print; the design also featured a long-sleeve fit and a cinched waistline as well as a draped leg slit.

Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos attend an Haute Living charity Event, Miami, June 4. CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News

A closer view of Tiffany Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News

Trump contrasted the printed design with studded stiletto sandals. The law school graduate appeared to tap Valentino for footwear, choosing what resembles the Italian brand’s Rockstud heels.

The Rockstud design is a signature element for Valentino made from spiked pyramid studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps. Tiffany’s choice of footwear is a white cage design set atop a 3.5-inch heel with a rounded toe to finish, bearing resemblance to the Rockstud Cage silhouette. Though the white colorway has since sold out, the sandals once retailed for $1,000; fans of the style can find a white shade with a shorter block heel selling for $1,050 at Ssense.

Tiffany Trump and fiancé Michael Boulos attend an Haute Living charity Event, Miami, June 4. CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News

A closer view of Tiffany Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Romain Maurice/Splash News

