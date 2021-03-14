Tiffany Trump Models a Floral Dress for Spring During a Visit to Miami

Tiffany Trump stepped out on a balcony in Miami this week wearing a spring-inspired dress. The former first daughter is reportedly house-hunting in the coastal town, following in the steps of her half-sister Ivanka Trump; Ivanka is currently taking up residence in a condo in Miami with her husband Jared Kusher and three children.

Spotted out in Florida, Tiffany took advantage of the sunny weather as she ventured outside in a floral minidress complete with a black, white and pink print and a ruffled hem.

Tiffany Trump steps out on a balcony in Miami, March 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Though her choice of shoes could not be seen, the 27-year-old lawyer also modeled her engagement ring on her left hand.

She announced her engagement on Instagram in January that her longtime boyfriend and business executive Michael Boulos officially popped the question. Sharing her first image with her now-fiancé, the engaged couple posed outside the White House in coordinating ensembles; Tiffany herself modeled a midi-length black puff-sleeve dress matched to embellished heels. The pumps appeared to measure over 4 inches in height.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!,” wrote the first daughter in her caption. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

At the end of President Donald Trump’s term, the nation was still fumbling with the controversies that overtook the news cycle surrounding his office thus far in 2021. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for President Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” As the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.