Tiffany Trump Celebrates Mother’s Day in a Comic-Inspired Dress & Studded Cage Sandals

Tiffany Trump celebrated Mother’s Day with her mom Marla Maples this weekend, sharing images of them together on Instagram.

In one ensemble, Tiffany opted for a unique maxi-length dress complete with a comic-inspired pattern across the entirety of the number. She contrasted the printed design with studded stiletto sandals. The former first daughter appeared to tap Valentino for footwear, choosing what resembles the Italian brand’s Rockstud heels.

The Rockstud design is a signature element for Valentino made from spiked pyramid studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps. Tiffany’s choice of footwear is a white cage design set atop a 3.5-inch heel with a rounded toe to finish, bearing resemblance to the Rockstud Cage silhouette. Though the white colorway has since sold out, the sandals once retailed for $1,000; fans of the style can find a white shade with a shorter block heel selling for $1,050 at Ssense.

Valentino Rockstud Cage sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tradesy

In March, Tiffany Trump stepped out on a balcony in Miami wearing a spring-inspired dress. The former first daughter was reportedly house-hunting in the coastal town, following in the steps of her half-sister Ivanka Trump; Ivanka was taking up residence in a condo in Miami with her husband Jared Kusher and three children but recently made her return to New York.

Spotted out in Florida, Tiffany herself took advantage of the sunny weather as she ventured outside in a floral minidress complete with a black, white and pink print and a ruffled hem. Though her choice of shoes could not be seen, the 27-year-old lawyer also modeled her engagement ring on her left hand.

Tiffany Trump steps out on a balcony in Miami, March 10. CREDIT: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.