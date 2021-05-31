Tiffany Trump Attends Miami Soccer Match in a Laser-Cut Sundress & Quilted Designer Bag

Tiffany Trump attended the Inter Miami CF soccer match over the weekend, watching as the team lost in a shutout game against D.C. United.

The former first daughter sat almost on the pitch at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, arena with her fiancé Michael Boulos and another friend; Trump herself prepared for warmer weather in a white sundress with a laser-cut hemline. She also carried a quilted fuschia Gucci crossbody bag with an interlocking gold logo that retails for $990.

(L-R) Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and a friend attend the Inter Miami CF soccer match against D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 29. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

Earlier this month, Tiffany Trump celebrated Mother’s Day with her mom Marla Maples, sharing images of them together on Instagram.

In one ensemble, Tiffany opted for a unique maxi-length dress complete with a comic-inspired pattern across the entirety of the number. She contrasted the printed design with studded stiletto sandals. The law school graduate appeared to tap Valentino for footwear, choosing what resembles the Italian brand’s Rockstud heels.

The Rockstud design is a signature element for Valentino made from spiked pyramid studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps. Tiffany’s choice of footwear is a white cage design set atop a 3.5-inch heel with a rounded toe to finish, bearing resemblance to the Rockstud Cage silhouette. Though the white colorway has since sold out, the sandals once retailed for $1,000; fans of the style can find a white shade with a shorter block heel selling for $1,050 at Ssense.

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.