Tiffany Trump Travels in a Plunging Blue Dress With Boat Shoes & More Stars in Greece This Summer

It’s official: Greece is the must-visit spot of summer 2021. Every celebrity and their mother — literally — made a voyage to the Mediterranean country in the past few weeks alone in glam fashion.

Tiffany Trump notably joined her fiancé Michael Boulos on a trip to the Temple of Poseidon outside of Athens earlier this month. The former first daughter prepped for the warm weather in a flowing blue dress complete with a halter neckline and cinched waist; she matched the number to a wide-brim Dior hat and tan boat-style loafers with a contrasting white outsole.

Kate Hudson also traveled across Greece as she filmed the sequel to “Knives Out,” stopping by a picturesque location between takes this summer. Soaking in the sun abroad in July, Hudson modeled a blue bustier-style bikini layered under a flowing white skirt as a coverup.

The ensemble also included a protective wide-brim hat and chunky-sole sneakers; while flip-flops may have been a more expected footwear choice for the theme of the look, the sneakers are a smart move to support the actress’ feet on the cobblestone walkways.

Bringing the big-toe sandal trend to Greece this summer was none other than Olivia Culpo.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

Culpo’s pair, in particular, bears resemblance to new designs from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Couture Firenze. Together, the model and Italian brand created a chic capsule of mules and sandals including Toe Ring Mules that retail for $740 online.

Another major trend that made its way to the island of Mykonos was cutout silhouettes. Izabel Goulart tackled the trend in the boldest way thanks to her neon yellow peek-a-boo catsuit from Poster Girl.

The Brazillian native opted for sunshine-shaded sneakers with contrasting pink panels. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow in the Barely Rose/Speed Yellow colorway was released in March and features doubled-up accents from the mudguards to the eye stays and the signature Swoosh.

Though they originally retailed for $110, the sneakers now are going for anywhere from $128 to $180 on resale sites like StockX.

Joining the endless group of stars in Greece this summer was also Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis. The mother-daughter duo explored the waters of the island in coordinating red swimwear and shades for July 4.