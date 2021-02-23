Tessa Thompson Channels the ’70s in a Lace Romper & Cherry Red Platforms for ‘W Magazine’

Tessa Thompson joined George Clooney, Gal Gadot and more as the stars of this year’s W Magazine‘s Best Performances issue. The special issue honors the actors that wowed over the past year with nine unique covers and cover stars.

For the photoshoot, the “Sylvie’s Love” actress went for a 1970s-inspired vibe in a series of boho-chic outfits. Her first look layered a sheer lace Dior romper over a matching bralette and briefs, accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and a retro-style hairdo to match. As for footwear, Thompson continued the hippie-era appeal with platform red sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti; similar pairs retail for $995 at Saks.

Tessa Thompson for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

A closer view of Tessa Thompson’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

In her second look for the photoshoot, Thompson went for another retro look courtesy of Bottega Veneta. Starting off with a multicolor beaded minidress, the “Creed” actress boosted the outfit further with another set of platform sandals, this time in a mint green colorway with a rope-style finish.

Tessa Thompson poses for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

A closer view of Tessa Thompson’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

Joining Thompson for the new issue for W Magazine is a mix of both veteran film experts and up-and-coming stars whose names you won’t soon forget. From Michelle Pfieffer and George Clooney to Andra Day and Riz Ahmed, these actors’ selection for the annual feature, curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, places them at the forefront of cinema in 2020 leading into 2021.

Gal Gadot poses for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine

George Clooney for ‘W Magazine’ Best Performances issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of W Magazine