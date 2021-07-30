Suri Cruise Is a Mini Katie Holmes in a Soft Tank Top, Classic Sweats & ’90s-Chic Flip-Flops

Suri Cruise is already a young style star, following in the footsteps of her mom, Katie Holmes.

Yesterday, the teenager stepped out and about around New York in comfortable fashion, tapping into more relaxed trends this season. The ensemble featured a classic soft-blend tank top with a low-rise take on everyday sweats.

Low-rise bottoms, like halter tops and narrow-frame sunglasses, were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tube tops and square-toe sandals amongst other major trends; Holmes herself is a major fan of the low-rise trend a sported a similar silhouette of bottoms earlier this week.

Suri Cruise steps out and about in New York with a friend, July 29. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s flip-flops. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

On her feet, the Gen-Zer tapped into this summer’s beloved thong-toe sandal trend in classic tan flip-flops. Tkees offers a similar pair for $50 at Nordstrom.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Kate Hudson along with Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Suri Cruise (R) steps out and about in New York with a friend, July 29. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Earlier this week, Katie Holmes herself modeled a similar outfit combination in New York, matching a tank top to low-rise pants and trending sandals. The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna’s choice of footwear tapped into the “ugly” sandal trend in a sleek leather double-strap silhouette.

Katie Holmes heads to dinner wearing relaxed attire in New York, July 27. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Together under the guidance of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise herself has already developed into a young fashion star. The 15-year-old‘s effortlessly cool taste includes everything from classic Ugg boots with ripped jeans to a boho-chic ensemble with a flowing red blouse, white camisole, yellow midi skirt and Adidas Gazelle kicks. She also previously sported a Holmes-inspired look with a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans, another staple of her mom’s closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Incorporate the thong-toe sandal trend into your everyday style with these pairs inspired by Suri Cruise.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Tkees Foundations Flip Flops, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Target Sloan Flip Flops, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Flojos Harper Flip Flops, $26 (was $32).

