Suri Cruise Looks Like a Teen From the Early 2000s in a Tank Top, Cheer Shorts & Classic Flip-Flops

Suri Cruise looked like she walked straight out of a top teenage magazine from the early 2000s today.

Stepping out for a stroll in New York this morning, the 15-year-old stayed comfortable in a thin-strap blue tank top and soft purple shorts; the cheer-style bottoms were reminiscent of early aughts favorites from brands like Soffe, Hanes and Russell Athletics.

Suri Cruise steps out and about in New York, July 15. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, the Gen-Zer tapped into this summer’s beloved thong-toe sandal trend in classic tan flip-flops.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Kate Hudson along with Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Together under the guidance of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise herself has already developed into a young fashion star. The teenager’s effortlessly cool taste includes everything from classic Ugg boots with ripped jeans to a boho-chic ensemble with a flowing red blouse, white camisole, yellow midi skirt and Adidas Gazelle kicks. She also previously sported a Holmes-inspired look with a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans, another staple of her mom’s closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers.

