Suri Cruise Channels the ‘70s in a Tie-Dye Sweater, Flare Jeans & Retro-Chic Floral Sneakers

Suri Cruise channeled the 1970s with ease yesterday as she stepped out with a few furry friends.

Joined by her dogs, the newly turned 15-year-old was spotted out and about in New York on Monday in a vintage-chic look; the outfit matched a colorful tie-dye sweatshirt and flare-hem jeans with a white face mask for safety.

Suri Cruise steps out with her dogs in New York, April 19. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Crusie opted for a pair of beloved floral sneakers, a staple in the young star’s closet. The rubber outsole pair came with decorated canvas uppers and a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to classic designs from Converse. Similar styles retail for $40 on the brand’s website.

Suri Cruise steps out with her dogs in New York, April 19. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

Cruise wore the same pair of sneakers on her birthday on Sunday, joining friends and her mom for an afternoon on the town. The teenager enjoyed her celebration on Sunday in peak Gen-Z fashion, joining friends for a day out in Manhattan in 2000s-chic trends. The birthday girl’s look included a cropped leather jacket layered over a white babydoll tee and classic low-rise bootcut jeans.

Retro-chic tops like low-rise pants are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and chunky cardigans.

Suri Cruise steps out in New York on her 15th birthday, April 18. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Together under the guidance of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise herself has already developed into a young fashion star. The teenager’s effortlessly cool taste includes everything from classic Ugg boots with ripped jeans to a boho-chic ensemble with a flowing red blouse, white camisole, yellow midi skirt and Adidas Gazelle kicks. She also previously sported a Holmes-inspired look with a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans, another staple of her mom’s closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers.

