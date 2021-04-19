×
Suri Cruise Celebrates Her Birthday in 2000s Bootcut Jeans & Floral Kicks With Katie Holmes

By Claudia Miller
Suri Cruise rang in her 15th birthday in on-trend style this weekend alongside her mother Katie Holmes.

The teenager enjoyed her celebration on Sunday in peak Gen-Z fashion, joining friends for a day out in Manhattan in 2000s-chic trends. The birthday girl’s look included a cropped leather jacket layered over a white babydoll tee and classic low-rise bootcut jeans.

Retro-chic tops like low-rise pants are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and chunky cardigans.

suri cruise, jeans, sneakers, jacket, low-rise jeans, 2000s, crop top, birthday, 15, mom, katie holmes, ny
Suri Cruise steps out in New York on her 15th birthday, April 18.
When it came down to footwear, Crusie opted for a pair of beloved floral sneakers, a staple in the young star’s closet. The rubber outsole pair came with decorated canvas uppers and a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to classic designs from Converse. Similar styles retail for $40 on the brand’s website.

Katie Holmes too stepped out on her daughter’s birthday over the weekend, opting for a more casual look in dressed-down loungewear. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress’ outfit of choice included a black windbreaker with comfortable pants and buzzy New Balance x Staud sneakers.

Together under the guidance of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise herself has already developed into a young fashion star. Her effortlessly cool taste includes everything from classic Ugg boots with ripped jeans to a boho-chic ensemble with a flowing red blouse, white camisole, yellow midi skirt and Adidas Gazelle kicks. She also previously sported a Holmes-inspired look with a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans, another staple of her mom’s closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Click through the gallery to find more of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s chic mother-daughter style over the years.

