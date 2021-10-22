Sophie Turner Turns a T-Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sophie Turner found the perfect way to style your oversize T-shirts for fall as she left her New York hotel with Joe Jonas this week.

Stepping out on Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a casual grunge in an oversize black tee, turning the piece into a dress with a little help from legwear; the sheer tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave their hotel in Soho, New York City, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

When it came to footwear, the edgy appeal of Turner’s look continued with high-top sneakers from her most beloved brand, Louis Vuitton. The house ambassador modeled the French label’s black sneakers with a leather cap toe and lugged chunky white outsole, all tied together with logos across the heel. Similar styles from the brand retail for over $1,000.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave their hotel in Soho, New York City, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Sophie Turner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Joe Jonas also emulated Sophie’s effortless vibe in a shirt jacket, white tank top and chinos with black and white Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave their hotel in Soho, New York City, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

Though she chose a dressed-down ensemble for yesterday’s look, the 25-year-old oftentimes favors designer footwear and apparel from her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton; the actress can also be found in advertisements and campaigns for the brand. When she isn’t repping the French brand, Turner also loves shoes from Umbro, APL and Staud amongst others.

