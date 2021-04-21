Sophie Turner Makes a Case for Pajamas at the Dinner Table in the Trippiest Silk Set & Glowing Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed off their on-trend couple style this week for a dinner date at celeb-favorited spot Nobu Malibu.

The married couple was spotted leaving their dinner on Tuesday night in bold fashion, as the “Game of Thrones” actress herself made a case for one of spring’s biggest styling trends. Layered over a white bandeau, British star modeled an elevated take on pajamas in the silkiest purple and white set complete with a mind-bending print.

Pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from boxer shorts and hoodies to slip dresses and sleek sets like Turner’s pick.

Related 11 Best White Reebok Sneakers That You Can Shop Right Now Jennifer Aniston Suits Up in a Classic Blazer & Turtleneck Sweater With This Age-Old Footwear Hack Kate Middleton Models a Military-Style Coat & Clever Heels for a Visit With Air Cadets

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a dinner date at Nobu Malibu, April 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, the new mom broke out another trend for the season: square-toe heels. Rocking a set of glowing white mules with a studded finish, square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Sophie Turner leaves a dinner date at Nobu Malibu, April 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Sophie Turner’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Though she chose a sleeker ensemble for yesterday’s look, the 25-year-old oftentimes favors designer footwear and apparel from her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton; the actress can also be found in advertisements and campaigns for the brand. When she isn’t repping the French brand, Turner also loves shoes from Umbro, APL and Staud amongst others.

Stay on trend like Sophie Turner in these square-toe heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Schutz Ivy Sandals, $94 (was $119).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Senso Wilhemina Heels, $210.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Daniella Mules, $90.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Sophie Turner’s elevated style throughout the years.