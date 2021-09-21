×
Sophie Turner Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in Silky Boxer Shorts & Buzzy Nikes With Joe Jonas

By Claudia Miller
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas proved once more why they are couple goals during a playground adventure today.

Taking their 1-year-old daughter Willa out in Tribeca, New York, this morning, the couple opted for casual style for the occasion. The Jonas Brothers member kept cool in a graphic tee and black athletic shorts while his “Game of Thrones” actress wife modeled a scoop-neck tank top with silky blue Everlast boxer shorts.

sophie turner, shorts, boxer shorts, tank top, sneakers, nike, joe jonas, daughter, park, playground, new york
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take their daughter to the playground in New York, Sept. 21.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Joe tapped Swiss brand On Running for a comfortable navy and white On Cloud sneaker. Similar silhouettes from the newly beloved brand retail for $130 at Zappos.

Sophie opted for a buzzier leather style as for her shoes of choice, breaking out a set of low-top Nike kicks. The Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust” includes white uppers with contrasting light gray overlays and a coordinating outsole. The shoes now resell for upwards of $285 to $360 at GOAT.

sophie turner, shorts, boxer shorts, tank top, sneakers, nike, joe jonas, daughter, park, playground, new york
A closer view of Sophie Turner’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Though she chose a dressed-down ensemble for today’s look, the 25-year-old oftentimes favors designer footwear and apparel from her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton; the actress can also be found in advertisements and campaigns for the brand. When she isn’t repping the French brand, Turner also loves shoes from Umbro, APL and Staud amongst others.

Try out Sophie Turner’s sneaker style in these similar pairs.

gray sneakers, white, veja
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Veja Rio Branco Sneaker, $140.

gray sneakers, white, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Avon Sneaker, $78 (was $130).

nike, air max, sneakerss
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 270, $150.

