Sofia Vergara Gets Tropical in Pineapple Pants, a Ruffled Bandeau & See-Through Wedges

Sofia Vergara is back at her favorite place and she packed her tropical style with her.

The “Modern Family” star returned to her second home, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi, this week alongside her husband Joe Manganiello and members of their family. Last night, Vergara joined her sister and a few other guests for a chic beachside outing. For the occasion, the actress stayed on theme in a strapless ruffled bandeau top matched to pineapple-adorned pants and wedge mules with see-through straps.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Kanye West’s own Yeezy collections.

Vergara herself is a major supporter of the footwear style and has broken out her invisible heels multiple times during her vacation. Earlier this week, she matched the lifted sandals to a blue and white sundress complete with spaghetti straps and a maxi-length fit.

The “Americas’ Got Talent” judge also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Flatter your feet in style with these clear wedges inspired by Sofia Vergara’s vacation-chic attire.

