Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday in the Wildest Jungle Dress & Hidden Sandals

Sofia Vergara rang in her 49th birthday in style this weekend.

Joined by family and friends, the “Modern Family” actress celebrated her big day at the beach in tropical style. For the occasion, Vergara modeled a strapless jungle-inspired dress courtesy of her favorite brand Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-sweeping number hid her sandals underneath as seen on Instagram this weekend.

In another design from the Italian luxury house, the “America’s Got Talent” judge shared her beachside attire last week during the latest snaps of her “Casa Chipi Chipi” getaway. Taking a boat ride across clear water, Vergara modeled a bustier-style bathing suit with thickened straps and a ceramic print from Dolce & Gabbana.

She also layered in a chic floral sarong skirt; a wrapped sarong is a favorite of Lori Harvey, Vanessa Hudgens and more top stars, making it a must-have piece this summer for all waterside adventures this summer.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The NBC star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

