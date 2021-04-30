Sofia Vergara Goes Glam Again in a Strapless Bustier Dress & Peep-Toe Platforms for a Family Reunion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara reunited with her family in bold fashion and the tallest heels this week.

The “Modern Family” actress joined members of her family on Thursday night for a glam occasion, opting for a strapless bustier-style dress with a palm tree print. She also included gold chain jewelry and a matching $3,690 clutch bag from Bottega Veneta.

When it came to shoes, Vergara appeared to tap one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. The NBC star’s choice came in the form of Muaddi’s Dalida silhouette, featuring a square toe and smooth suede uppers. The style is finished with a 2-inch platform and a signature 5.5-inch flared heel for an edgy touch that also offers increased stability. Similar colorways once retailed for $760 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Amina Muaddi Dalida sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Making her way to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles earlier this month, the actress broke out the heels once more as she tapped her own Walmart label for her outfit of the day; the look featured a $24 floral wrap blouse from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line matched to cropped dark-wash jeans.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “Hot Pursuit” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

