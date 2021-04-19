Sofia Vergara Goes 2000s-Chic in a Lace Camisole, Zebra Skirt & Towering 6-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara took her style to new heights this weekend for another day on the job at “America’s Got Talent.”

The talent competition judge arrived at the studio on Sunday in standout fashion, tucking a 2000s-chic lace camisole top into a zebra-striped midi skirt. The flowing combination also came matched with an oversize leather tote and on-trend gold jewelry.

On her feet, Vergara brought back another retro silhouette courtesy of Christian Louboutin. The vintage design came set atop a towering platform toe with strappy leather uppers and a braided cross-foot strap. Of course, formed with a signature red outsole, the finishing touch of the design came in the form of a teetering heel measuring close to 6 inches in height.

Though her design is no longer in stock, similar styles from the French label retail for close to $1,000.

Sofia Vergara arrives on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ set in Los Angeles, April 18. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s towering sandals. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

While most cannot pull them off, towering heels are a regular staple in Sofia Vergara’s wardrobe. Just last week, for example, the “Modern Family” actress stole the show in a floral sundress on set; the design came coated in a mix of coral, pink and yellow tones hitting just below the knee.

To bring her outfit to the next level, Vergara then slipped a pair of unmissable heels. The platform pumps came set atop a textured outsole with a towering lift, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height. Her choice of colorway echoed that of her dress in a deep neon orange shade with a peep-toe finish.

Sofia Vergara goes bold in a floral dress on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 16. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: Snorlax/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara has previously sported styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “Hot Pursuit” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

