Sofia Vergara Makes a Case for Skinny Jeans in a Sleeveless Walmart Top & Steep Heels

Sofia Vergara is making a case for these disputed jeans this fall.

The media personality modeled pieces from her new Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line on Instagram last night, including a pair of light-wash skinny jeans. Retailing for $25, the choice of denim is an argued move as per Gen-Z tastes who have taken to TikTok this year to express their thoughts on the 2000s-chic silhouette along with side parts and more millennial trends.

Vergara herself also matched the denim to a pink tank top — similar designs retail for jsut $10 at Walmart — as well as a pink 5-inch twist on her signature platform heels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the “Modern Family” star herself can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi in addition to her beloved Christian Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the actress taps her own denim line with Walmart, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

The actress also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American personality also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Recreate Sofia Vergara’s look in these similar styles.

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans Rosa Jeans, $25.

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans Tank Top, $10.

Buy Now: London Rag Alice Sandals, $70.

