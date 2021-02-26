Sofia Vergara Brings Back Slinky Sandals in Shredded Jeans & a Cozy Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara brought back an iconic footwear silhouette today as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

Making a local grocery run, the NBC star kept cozy in a chunky gray sweater for the outing matched to ripped light-wash jeans; her bottoms bore resemblance to pairs from her own line of denim, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara sold exclusively at Walmart.

Similar designs from the Walmart line can be found for $28 on the retailer’s website.

Sofia Vergara steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

On her feet, the “Modern Family” actress slipped on a pair of sandals that channel one of the 2000s biggest trends: slinky sandals. The pair includes a thicker flexible strap atop a cork block wedge heel with a peep-toe opening, paying homage to the retro silhouette made famous by Steve Madden and a favorite amongst celebrity footwear trends two decades ago.

Related Katy Perry's Tank Top, Leggings & Affordable Pool Slides Are Fit for a Walk With Her Daughter Emily Ratajkowski's Trench Coat, Baby Bump-Hugging Dress & Knee-High Boots Are Peak Maternity Style Bradley Cooper Masters Winter Dressing for Men in a Pea Coat, Waffle Sweats & Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “America’s Got Talent” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Channel the 2000s like Sofia Vergara in these classic sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Click through the gallery to find more of Sofia Vergara’s standout style moments over the years.