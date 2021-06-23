×
Sofia Vergara Brings the Heat to ‘America’s Got Talent’ in a Cherry Red Dress & Metallic Platforms

By Claudia Miller
Sofia Vergara brought her bold style to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this week.

For last night’s episode, the series’ judge modeled a standout ruched red dress complete with glittering silver straps and a coordinating front detail. The metallic elements were then reflected into her choice of footwear: over 5-inch platform silver heels.

Last week, Vergara brought glamour and high fashion to the set

The “Modern Family” actress joined her co-stars Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on Instagram last night with a Boomerang to celebrate their newest episode. Vergara herself went bold in an eye-catching, glittering blue dress complete with a one-shoulder silhouette and a peek-a-boo cutout.

To elevate the look further, she then slipped on another twist of her signature shoes: peep-toe platform sandals.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Make your style wow-worthy in these metallic heels inspired by Sofia Vergara.

Flip through the gallery for more of Sofia Vergara’s wild style over the years.

