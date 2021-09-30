×
Sofia Vergara Does Ladies’ Night in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Daring 6-Inch Heels

By Claudia Miller
Sofia Vergara has her ladies’ night style on lock.

The “America’s Got Talent” star showed off her evening attire on Wednesday via Instagram Stories, pausing for a quick mirror selfie before hitting the town. For the outing, Vergara opted for a semi-sheer lace bustier tucked into drawstring leather pants.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

To round out her own ensemble, Vergara decided to reach new heights in towering sandals; the pair came balanced atop a square-toe platform ass well a teetering, daringly-thin stiletto heel that measured close to 6 inches in height.

sofia vergara, bustier, lace corset, leather pants, platforms, heels, sandals, house, la
Sofia Vergara poses in a mirror selfie ahead of “ladies night,” Sept 29.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

When it comes to her own personal style, the “Modern Family” star herself can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi in addition to her beloved Christian Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the actress taps her own denim line with Walmart, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

The actress also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the Colombian-American personality also served as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

